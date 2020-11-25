Monsanto, BASF Get $265M Dicamba Verdict Slashed To $75M

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Wednesday cut a punitive damages award that a Missouri farm won against Monsanto and BASF in a bellwether trial over claims the weedkiller dicamba ruined the farm's peach trees from $250 million to $60 million, ruling that the case involved only economic damages as opposed to physical harm. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. also upheld Bader Farms Inc.'s $15 million compensatory damages award, finding that the correct standard under Missouri law was applied to the farm's damage. A federal jury had sided with Bader Farms in February, finding that the farm was entitled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS