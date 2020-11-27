Top UK Court Tosses Halliburton Appeal In Deepwater Case

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 12:44 PM GMT) -- Britain's top court has dismissed an appeal by U.S. oil-services company Halliburton over Chubb's choice of arbitrator for a dispute over the Deepwater Horizon disaster, in a highly anticipated ruling on Friday that has also clarified the legal test for apparent bias in arbitration. The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a ruling that dismissed Halliburton's claims, a decision that has clarified the legal test for apparent bias in arbitration. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a lower court's decision that rejected Halliburton's claims that insurance giant Chubb's arbitrator in a multimillion-dollar dispute over the 2010 oil rig disaster should...

