EU's Top Court Asked To Mull Nokia Patent Fight With Daimler

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice has been asked to weigh in on whether Nokia can freely decide how to license its technology to Daimler's suppliers after a German court sought clarification in the companies' patent fight over cellular technologies in cars. The Regional Court of Dusseldorf referred several questions to Europe's high court on Nov. 26 regarding a company's obligations involving standard-essential patents toward component makers in a production chain, according to a German-language press release issued by the court. Among other issues, the court asked whether SEP owners like Nokia must license their patents on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or...

