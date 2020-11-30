NJ Court Won't Alter Negligence Rule In Elevator Injury Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday refused to scrap the requirement that a woman show she didn't cause her own injuries while boarding an elevator at her apartment building in order to obtain an inference of negligence in her now-dismissed claims against the property owner and related parties. In a published opinion upholding the 2018 dismissal of her suit, a three-judge appellate panel shot down Kathleen Pannucci's bid to throw out that third prong of the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur, a Latin phrase meaning "the thing speaks for itself." "There is still good reason to require a plaintiff...

