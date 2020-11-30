Ex-Trump Aide Files $75M Suit Over Russia Probe Surveillance

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- Former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page has sued the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI and several former top-ranking bureau officials in D.C. federal court, demanding $75 million and other relief for "multiple violations" allegedly caused by the FBI's controversial surveillance of him as part of its probe into Russian election interference. In a 58-page complaint Friday, which names former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others involved in the early stage of the Russia probe as defendants, Page took issue with the evidence the bureau used to obtain surveillance and search warrants under the Foreign...

