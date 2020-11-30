Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Wary Of Excluding Immigrants From Census Count

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared skeptical that President Donald Trump's memo to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the census count for political redistricting is constitutional, but several justices also expressed caution about ruling prematurely.

During oral arguments, the high court did not seem likely to rule that Trump's call to cut out immigrants from the census — which would award fewer political representatives to immigrant-heavy states — aligns with the U.S. Constitution's mandate that the "whole number of persons in each State" be counted.

"A lot of the historical evidence and long-standing practice really cuts against your position," Justice Amy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!