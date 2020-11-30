High Court Wary Of Excluding Immigrants From Census Count

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared skeptical that President Donald Trump's memo to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the census count for political redistricting is constitutional, but several justices also expressed caution about ruling prematurely. During oral arguments, the high court did not seem likely to rule that Trump's call to cut out immigrants from the census — which would award fewer political representatives to immigrant-heavy states — aligns with the U.S. Constitution's mandate that the "whole number of persons in each State" be counted. "A lot of the historical evidence and long-standing practice really cuts against your position," Justice Amy...

