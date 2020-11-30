Panama Canal Contractor Takes Aim At Arbitrators' Conduct

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- The contractor hired for a more than $3 billion project to expand the Panama Canal is challenging a $240 million arbitral award favoring the canal's operator, Autoridad del Canal de Panamá, saying a series of hidden relationships between members of the tribunal gave rise to a "clear impression of bias." Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA, or GUPC, and other members of the consortium that worked on the massive project told a Florida federal court Nov. 25 that the arbitrators that issued the award improperly failed to disclose multiple cross-appointments and inter-relationships between them. They're asking the court to vacate the...

