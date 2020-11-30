Exelon Unit Wins $2.75M Verdict Over Defective Power Poles

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge awarded an Exelon unit $2.75 million on Monday following a trial against a power pole manufacturer, rejecting the manufacturer's argument that it deserved more chances to fix a pervasive defect in the parts it delivered. Exelon Business Services Co. went to trial in August 2019 against Pelco Structural LLC over the 11 transmission poles and 64 conductor arms Pelco manufactured for Exelon's project upgrading power lines in connection with what was known as the Elgin O'Hare Expressway Project. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. ruled Monday that after one conductor arm broke from its pole and fell...

