FCC's Pai To Step Down On Inauguration Day

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:20 AM EST) -- Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Monday that he will depart the agency on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, ending his four-year chairmanship that saw a contentious deregulation of net neutrality policies as well as major crackdowns on illegal robocallers and Chinese telecom equipment. Pai, who first worked as an Obama-appointed FCC commissioner before President Donald Trump elevated him to agency head, said he's grateful to both administrations for the chance to serve as the the first Asian American FCC chairman. Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will depart the agency on Inauguration Day in 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) "It has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS