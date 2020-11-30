Goldman Accusers Lose Another Bid For 'Boys Club' Emails

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Women behind a long-running sex bias class action against Goldman Sachs have again failed to win a court order forcing the bank to cough up senior executives' emails that could support their allegations that the bank operated as a "boys club." U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger, the New York federal judge tackling discovery disputes in the decade-old litigation, on Friday rejected the accusers' most recent bid for emails from three executives of the Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s management committee. The judge said his Nov. 5 decision denying the women's request is not contradicted by his earlier directive allowing them to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS