Iraqi Telecom Co. Seeks Dechert Docs In Gov't Bribery Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- An Iraqi telecommunications company wants a Pennsylvania federal judge to force Dechert LLP to produce documents related to the firm's alleged role in a scheme to bribe Iraqi regulators to go along with efforts to steal hundreds of millions in investment dollars.

Iraq Telecom Limited, a joint venture between French telecom giant Orange and Kuwaiti logistics company Agility formed to invest in Iraq, said Nov. 24 that Dechert was wrong in claiming attorney-client privilege barred it from producing the documents related to its alleged role in the scheme for use in a U.K.-based litigation.

Instead, the telecom company said that because...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

