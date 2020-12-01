Navistar ERISA Suits Over Icahn's Proxy Threat Head To Trial

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 12:47 AM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to hand either party a win Monday in a pair of Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuits by former Navistar executives demanding larger severance packages, sending to trial allegations that billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn's proxy war threats sparked severance-package-triggering board turnover. Former Navistar vice president Regis Luther and Donald Sharp, a former senior vice president, filed separate suits against Navistar in 2015 after Sharp and Luther were let go from the company in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Both men allege that the board seat turnover at Navistar should have triggered change-in-control benefits that would have...

