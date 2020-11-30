Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says Clerk's Green Light Suit Lacks Standing

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel ruled Monday that a county clerk lacks grounds to sue New York over a law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and shields their records from federal immigration authorities.

A trio of judges found there was no credible risk that Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns could be prosecuted under federal law for potentially issuing a license to an undocumented immigrant while adhering to New York's Green Light Law. Federal law expressly allows states to issue standard licenses without verifying whether drivers are lawful residents, the panel said.

"It is implausible — indeed inconceivable —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!