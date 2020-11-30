Phantom Breaks Cost Hamptons Resort Workers OT, Suit Says

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Hamptons resort and wedding venue denied its workers overtime pay by automatically clocking them out for daily meal breaks they never actually took, according to a proposed class and collective action filed Monday in New York federal court. The lawsuit brought by former The Inn at East Wind LLC housekeeper Olga Mendoza Carranza alleges the resort had a policy of automatically deducting a 30-minute meal break from her work time each day, even when she did not take a break "due to the demands of her job." Because of the policy, Carranza said she lost out on roughly 2.5 hours...

