Tribe Claims New Evidence In Gaming Co.'s $5.4M Suit

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- Pinoleville Pomo Nation tribal members have asked a California federal court to let them add allegations based on their new counsel's recently discovered evidence in a gaming developer's $5.4 million suit over a failed casino project, saying the developer concealed a fraudulent partnership. The tribal defendants told the court Friday that Eduardo G. Roy of Prometheus Partners LLP for the first time in the yearslong suit deposed Pinoleville Pomo consultant John Tang in September and learned that JW Gaming Development LLC owner Jim Winner demanded a partnership arrangement giving equity partner interests to JW Gaming, Tang and the Canales Group LLC,...

