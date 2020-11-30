Berg & Androphy Hit With Race Bias Suit By Fired Black Aide

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Law firm Berg & Androphy has been slapped with a race discrimination lawsuit by a Black legal assistant who says she was canned for complaining that she was paid less and held to higher standards than her non-Black peers. Akima Gurley filed her complaint in New York federal court Saturday, alleging she encountered "awful race stereotypes and discrimination" during the little over two years she worked out of the firm's Manhattan office. According to her complaint, she was ultimately fired early last year for bringing her concerns to the attention of New York City's civil rights regulator. Gurley, who says she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS