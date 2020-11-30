NY Sports Clubs' $80M Sale Must Close Despite Creditor Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge refused Monday to halt the closing of an $80 million sale of the bankrupt owner of New York Sports Clubs' assets, saying term loan lenders have already transferred their credit bid rights to the assets' purchaser, and so the transaction should be completed. During an emergency hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said an ad hoc group of term loan lenders seeking a temporary injunction on closing the sale had given their authorization for a joint venture to credit bid $80 million of secured debt it held against the debtor. The group sought the injunction on...

