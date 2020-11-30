NFL Hall Of Famer Can Pursue Identities Of Alleged Defamers

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Illinois Appellate Court has revived an NFL Hall of Fame member's bid to learn the identities of two Constellation NewEnergy Inc. employees whose allegedly defamatory statements caused the energy company to cancel its contracts with his business. A lower court abused its discretion when it dismissed former Chicago Bears player Richard Dent's bid to discover the identities of the Constellation employees whose allegedly defamatory statements cost Dent the contracts between Constellation and his company, RLD Resources LLC, a three-judge panel said in a Nov. 25 decision. Presuit discovery aims to help plaintiffs identify the individuals who could be a defendant...

