US Sanctions May Play Part In $40M Venezuelan Bond Case

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge signaled his willingness on Tuesday to allow Venezuela's national oil company to seek evidence from a pair of banks that may show it was impossible for the company to repay some $40 million on a defaulted bond due to U.S. sanctions. Declining for the moment to rule on a bid by the bondholder, a Portuguese company called Cimontubo-Tubagens E Soldadura LDA, to immediately order Petróleos de Venezuela SA and its subsidiary to repay the debt, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels told the oil giant during a hearing that he would be willing to issue the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS