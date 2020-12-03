JPML Urged To Ship Elmiron Eye Damage Suits To NJ

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- A group of patients and Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday that suits alleging that it concealed a harmful side effect of bladder cyst medicine Elmiron should be heard in New Jersey federal court because the judge there has already been treating the litigation as a mass tort. Michael London of Douglas & London PC said that from day one, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti has treated the cases as a mass tort: Instead of setting individual trials and discovery plans, he implemented procedures and processes to advance the suits as a whole....

