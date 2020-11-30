Ex-Trump Ally Sheds Fraud Claim In Money Laundering Suit

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed a suit accusing a former business associate of President Donald Trump of running a $440 million money laundering operation, finding Monday that fraud and conspiracy claims brought by a Kazakh city and bank were not up to snuff. Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, and a formerly state-owned bank, BTA Bank, allege businessman and convicted felon Felix Sater and several co-conspirators helped launder hundreds of millions of dollars through U.S.-based real estate projects, including a Trump Organization project, with Sater pocketing $20 million for himself. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan permanently dismissed fraud and...

