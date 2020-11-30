FCC Says Passengers Still Can't Make Calls Aboard Flights

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission won't revise its rules barring passengers from making mobile phone calls or using data while aboard flights, the commission said Friday, referencing "strong opposition" to its proposed changes from airline pilots and flight attendants. The FCC has prohibited in-flight cellphone calls since 1991, citing concerns about harmful interference to wireless networks on the ground. In late 2013, the commission said it would consider expanding consumer access to in-flight calls, arguing that technology and engineering had evolved over the prior two decades and interference could be prevented by specialized onboard systems. However, the proposal was met with strong...

