Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Brokerage Hit With TCPA Proposed Class Action

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based real estate brokerage violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by using a third party to make autodialed unsolicited marketing calls, a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court alleges.

Biljana Metroff is looking to represent a class of consumers who in the last four years received more than one automated call from or on behalf of At World Properties LLC without their prior express consent, according to the complaint filed Monday.

Metroff said that a woman named Tamara contacted her by phone in early November to conduct a "market check-in" on behalf of the company, which does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!