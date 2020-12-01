Real Estate Brokerage Hit With TCPA Proposed Class Action

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based real estate brokerage violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by using a third party to make autodialed unsolicited marketing calls, a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court alleges. Biljana Metroff is looking to represent a class of consumers who in the last four years received more than one automated call from or on behalf of At World Properties LLC without their prior express consent, according to the complaint filed Monday. Metroff said that a woman named Tamara contacted her by phone in early November to conduct a "market check-in" on behalf of the company, which does...

