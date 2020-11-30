Ruby Tuesday Cleared For Rent Deferrals In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Amid disputes over the Bankruptcy Code's reach, rules and precedents, a Delaware judge on Monday granted final approval to Ruby Tuesday's plan to defer rent payments for the first 60 days of its case, and potentially beyond. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey rejected arguments that the debtors were obliged to pay up after passage of the 60th day, as well as assertions that subsequent claims for unpaid rent would have super-priority administrative claim status. "The landlords are always free to file whatever motions they think are necessary to protect their rights," Judge Dorsey said. "That would include the right to...

