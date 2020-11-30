Ex-Clients Say Fox Rothschild Exposed Them To Enviro Costs

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP and a onetime firm lawyer have been slammed with a malpractice suit in New Jersey state court alleging their work in transferring title to a property in 1994 left their former clients responsible for environmental cleanup costs at the contaminated site. Plaintiffs Richard F. Thiel, Lawrence J. Thiel and Boyd B. Thiel claimed in their complaint Wednesday that negligent representation by the firm and attorney Lynn Blessing McDougall, now a solo practitioner, saddled them with liability for contamination that took place at a Trenton property decades before they acquired it. McDougall and the firm were obligated "to advise clients...

