What The Data Says About EU Privacy Shield Ruling's Impact

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- The European Court of Justice's invalidation of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield earlier this year in its Schrems II decision has had a serious impact on companies' international operations. The trans-Atlantic economic relationship is valued at $7.1 trillion,[1] and the transition to alternative data transfer frameworks or data localization and/or geofencing[2] likely means increased administrative and legal costs[3] for the over 5,000 organizations transferring data from the European Economic Area to the U.S. under the Privacy Shield. Following the invalidation of the Privacy Shield, the European Data Protection Board recently released some recommendations for data exporters to follow with respect to their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS