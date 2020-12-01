Fans Get Class Cert. In NFL Hall of Fame Canceled Game Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has granted class certification to a group of NFL fans who sued over the abrupt cancellation of the 2016 Hall of Fame Game, finding that a revised definition of the original class allows the breach of contract suit to move forward. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko ruled on Monday that the common question of whether National Football Museum Inc., the corporation behind the Pro Football Hall of Fame, breached each ticket holder's contract predominates over any individualized case and conserves judicial resources in the long-running dispute that has wound its way through two federal courts and...

