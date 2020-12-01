Sports Network Can Try Again In Comcast Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal court tossed some claims in a Denver sports network's antitrust case against Comcast over the cable giant's alleged refusal to renew a broadcasting contract last week, but permitted the sports network to refile its claims. U.S. District Judge William J. Martínez dismissed Altitude Sports & Entertainment's monopolization claim against Comcast on Friday, along with its claims of tortious interference and its request for punitive damages stemming from the interference claims. According to the judge, Altitude did not adequately allege harm to competition on the "buy side" of Denver's sports programming market in their claims that the cable giant...

