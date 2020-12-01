Texas Justices Focus On Past Litigation In Oil Royalty Fight

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether an oil and gas company's previous litigation with its business partner precludes its current attempt to recover royalties it says it's owed under a 2005 agreement to develop oil and gas interests in West Texas. Eagle Oil & Gas Co. told the high court during videoconference oral arguments that TRO-X LP forfeited its right to royalties when it refused a settlement offer that included transferring legal title of two oil and gas leases to TRO-X, and instead pursued breach of contract claims in a 2007 lawsuit in Midland County District Court. Eagle has...

