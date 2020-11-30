Labor Dept. Beats Challenge To Injury Reporting Rollback

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge dismissed Monday a lawsuit from a coalition of public health groups challenging a U.S. Department of Labor decision to roll back an Obama-era requirement for larger employers to file reports of workplace injuries electronically. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Monday granted the Labor Department's motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction and denied the groups' summary judgment bid, saying only that a memorandum opinion and order would follow within 30 days. In January 2019, the DOL's workplace safety office, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, amended an Obama-era rule that required workplaces with at least 250 employees...

