Nursing Home Co. Settles PAGA Wage Suit For $3M

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- A woman representing a group of nursing home employees asked a California federal judge Monday to approve a $3,062,000 proposed settlement that would end her Private Attorneys General Act claim alleging wage and labor violations. The lawsuit dates back to 2015 and included class claims that were eventually dismissed and non-PAGA individual claims that were sent to arbitration, leaving only a PAGA claim that plaintiff Lourdes Lefevre and Five Star Quality Care Inc. have now reached an agreement on. In her unopposed motion seeking approval of the deal, Lefevre said 33.33% of the settlement would go toward attorney fees, and more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS