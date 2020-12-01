Samsung Wins PGR Challenges To Wireless Power IP

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a NuCurrent patent covering an antenna that facilitates wireless data transmission after finding Samsung showed the claims it challenged in a pair of post-grant reviews lacked written description support and were obvious. In a series of two decisions Monday, the PTAB said there was no support in the patent's written description for a claimed feature positioning coils in the antenna side-by-side. The board rejected NuCurrent's argument that the inclusion of the word "adjacent" in the written description and the summary section of the original application was enough to show possession of the claimed...

