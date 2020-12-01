Atty Says Sex Harassment Warrants Closing Real Estate Firm

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- A male tax attorney has asked a Georgia state court to dissolve a real estate company he co-founded, saying his female business partner sexually harassed him to the point he couldn't comfortably work with her and attempted to remove him from company ownership. V. Aislee Smith filed a petition in Georgia state court on Monday under the name of his firm, TaxConcepts LLC, alleging that Althea DeBarr-Johnson, who is also an attorney, spent seven years sexually harassing him while they jointly owned Zenith Omega Alpha Investment & Property Management. DeBarr-Johnson, who runs her own trust and estate firm in Atlanta, allegedly...

