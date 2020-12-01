Pinterest Shareholders Sue Over Discrimination Claims

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Social media company Pinterest was hit with a shareholder derivative suit Monday alleging the company's executives and directors ignored a culture of race and sex discrimination, harming the company as it fights other suits and reputational harm. The partially redacted complaint alleges Pinterest has had a "systematic culture, policy and practice of illegal discrimination on the basis of race and sex" since at least February 2018. "Pinterest's top executives and members of its board of directors personally engaged in, facilitated or knowingly ignored the discrimination and retaliation against those who spoke up and challenged the company's white, male leadership clique," the...

