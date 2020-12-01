Gas Shipper Can't Stop Pipeline From Blending In Butane

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 3:25 PM EST) -- A Colonial Pipeline Co. gasoline shipper can't sue the company and its blending operation for mixing butane into gas traveling on the pipeline since the shipper got the quality of gas it was promised down the line, a New Jersey federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Monday handed a win to Colonial Pipeline and its joint venture, Powder Springs Logistics LLC, in a contract dispute with shipper George E. Warren LLC. The court held that a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-approved tariff governing the transportation of petroleum products allowed Powder Springs to add butane to batches of gas classified...

