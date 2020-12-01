IP Firm Tells Atty To Go By Any Other Name

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- When an immigration attorney set up a shingle for her Phoenix practice, she landed on the same name and a similar logo that's being used by a California intellectual property law firm, according to a trademark infringement suit it filed this week. ACI Law Group PC on Monday lodged the suit in California federal court against ACI Law Group PLLC, a law firm started last year by Arizona attorney Haia Abdel-Jaber. In addition to plucking the same name, the California firm says that Abdel-Jaber's firm used a similar color-coded logo to advertise its services. Located in the Orange County city of...

