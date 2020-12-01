Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Flynn Pardon Has Broad Coverage, DOJ Filing Shows

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 1:25 PM EST) -- The details of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's presidential pardon came to light late Monday in D.C. federal court, showing President Donald Trump's action last week broadly absolves his one-time top campaign aide of any crimes he may have committed arising from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

The scope of the Nov. 25 pardon emerged in a U.S. Department of Justice court filing urging U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to immediately dismiss the case against Flynn, who admitted twice to lying to FBI agents about his 2016 contacts with Russia and has been trying to rescind his plea....

