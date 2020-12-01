United Farm Workers Challenges H-2A Visa Wage Changes

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:31 PM EST) -- The United Farm Workers sued the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday in California federal court, calling the department's new formula for calculating minimum wages for agricultural guest workers unlawful because it would "adversely affect" U.S. wage rates. "While federal law permits the entry of foreign agricultural guest workers in unlimited numbers to supplement the U.S. labor supply, DOL is statutorily mandated to protect U.S. farmworkers' jobs and wages from the potentially adverse economic consequences posed by low-cost, foreign labor," the union's suit says. The UFW says that the department's new policy for calculating the Adverse Effect Wage Rate — effectively...

