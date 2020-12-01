Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy Vying To Rep PinTec IPO Investors

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP on Monday submitted competing lead counsel bids in a proposed securities class action alleging that fintech company Pintec Technology Holdings Limited allegedly misrepresented its finances to the public in the leadup to its initial public offering in 2018. The pair of firms, which both specialize in securities class actions, seek to represent a proposed class of Pintec investors in the action, which was filed in September by individual Pintec investor Allon Yaroni, a Glancy Prongay client, in federal court in Manhattan. A loss chart submitted with Yaroni's lead plaintiff bid indicates...

