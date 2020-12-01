CapitaLand Offloads 4 Properties In Japan, Korea For $336M

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- CapitaLand has sold three malls in Japan as well as an office building in Korea for $448.7 million Singapore dollars (about $335.5 million), according to an announcement Tuesday from the Singapore-based real estate firm. The firm sold La Park Mizue and Vivit Minami-Funabashi in the Tokyo area and CO-OP Kobe Nishinomiya Higashi in the greater Osaka area for SG$283.6 million, and also offloaded ICON Yeoksam in Seoul for SG$165.1 million. CapitaLand did not disclose buyer information, only saying the buyers were "unrelated third parties." Both sale prices were above valuation, CapitaLand said. "The divestment of these mature malls and office asset is part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS