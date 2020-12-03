Epstein Victim Tells 11th Circ. Charges Not Needed For CVRA

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- An alleged victim of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein tried to convince the full Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that the rights guaranteed to victims under the Crime Victims' Rights Act — like the right to confer with prosecutors — can be asserted before criminal charges are formally filed against a defendant. Paul Cassell, who represents Epstein victim Courtney Wild, told the en banc court that the CVRA's purpose is to ensure fairness for victims of crimes, and the law set up an enforcement mechanism that allows victims to assert their rights even if no prosecution is officially underway. Wild used that...

