Meal Break Rounding Violates Labor Laws, Calif. Justices Told

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- A certified class of AMN Services nurse recruiters urged the California Supreme Court on Tuesday to revive their lawsuit alleging AMN's former policy of rounding breaks to the nearest 10-minute increment violated state labor statutes, arguing the practice allowed AMN to avoid paying premiums for work done during 46,000 meal periods. During a videoconference hearing, William B. Sullivan and Eric Keith Yaeckel of Sullivan Law Group APC argued on behalf of the class that AMN's timekeeping system, Team Time, rounded punch-in and punch-out times, even though tens of thousands of workers had not taken their full breaks required under labor statutes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS