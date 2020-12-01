Insurer Can't Block Ex-Exec's Work In 'Varsity Blues' Fallout

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court judge temporarily blocked an Ohio-based insurance company Tuesday from enforcing restrictive covenants on a former executive who jumped ship to avoid the fallout over his boss's involvement in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis enjoined Hauser Inc. for 30 days from imposing non-recruitment, non-solicitation and non-interference covenants on Georgia resident Cameron Martin, who resigned from the company in September. Martin sued Hauser in Georgia that month, seeking a declaration that his new job at Alabama-based insurance company Cobbs Allen Capital LLC did not violate the restrictive covenants in his...

