'Witness Coaching' Claim Can't Upend Injury Defense Verdict

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:40 PM EST) -- An Arizona appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a defense verdict clearing a physical therapy equipment maintenance company of liability in a suit over a teenager's treadmill fall, rejecting a claim that defense counsel was "witness coaching" during cross-examination of one of the defense's witnesses. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing Arizona Therapy Source Sales Service Inc. of failing to properly maintain a treadmill that purportedly caused 15-year-old Samuel Beti to fall and suffer a traumatic brain injury at physical therapy center Strength Training Inc. After a premises liability suit against Strength Training...

