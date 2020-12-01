Bosch Can't Escape Ford Truck Emissions RICO Case

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge said Monday auto parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH must face consolidated class claims it defrauded consumers by helping Ford Motor Co. rig 500,000 heavy-duty trucks to cheat emissions tests, saying there were plausible enough allegations painting Bosch as a co-conspirator. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood rejected a motion to dismiss from German auto parts giant Bosch seeking to escape a consolidated Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act class action from vehicle owners and lessees of Ford's popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty vehicles. The drivers alleged Super Duty trucks with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines were...

