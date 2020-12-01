Advocates Press FCC For More Info On 5G Fund Distribution

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- Public interest and diversity advocates have asked the Federal Communications Commission to partially reconsider the framework it chose for the upcoming 5G Fund, which will award billions of dollars to areas where internet providers have been unable or unwilling to build adequate mobile broadband infrastructure. In a petition Monday, 27 organizations said the FCC risks passing over "historically underserved or unserved areas ... based on need, low wealth, persistent poverty and the digital divide" if it doesn't tweak its subsidy distribution model. The FCC should disclose more information about how its calculations, called the "adjustment factor," will allocate adequate support for...

