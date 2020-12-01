Fla. Atty Admits To $7.5M Bank Extortion Scheme

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney on Tuesday admitted he conspired to scam a commercial bank in New Jersey out of $7.5 million after threatening to release confidential bank data his client had obtained. Richard L. Williams, of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit an interstate communication with the intent to extort after prosecutors say he contacted an undercover agent he believed to be an employee of the bank threatening the release of the data if he was not paid millions. U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Rachel A. Honig announced the guilty plea on Tuesday. Williams, 73, and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS