Minn. Agency Erred In Approving Pipeline, Tribes Say

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- Two tribes and three environmental groups are arguing in an appeal that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency improperly failed to consider environmental and tribal impacts when it certified an Enbridge Energy Partners LP crude oil pipeline. In a Monday filing in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, both of northern Minnesota, said they oppose the MCPA's state water quality certification for the pipeline. The case is just one of multiple state-level challenges that local groups are pursuing against the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline. The 1,097-mile pipeline would cross...

