Del Taco Inks $1.25M Deal Ending EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Del Taco has agreed to pay $1.25 million and work with an external monitor on its anti-bias policies to resolve claims brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging the fast food restaurant chain discriminated against women employees and subjected them to sexual harassment. Del Taco will pay the $1.25 million to the EEOC, which will then distribute the money to charging party Katelyn Mejia and a class of women who experienced harassment while working for the restaurant chain, according to a proposed consent decree signed by the parties on Nov. 25 and filed with the court Monday. In the...

