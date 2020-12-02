Finjan Faces $8.7M Fee Bid For 'BS' Juniper Patent War

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- Finjan and its lawyers at Kramer Levin could face blowback for their litigation style to the tune of $8.65 million in attorney fees if Judge William Alsup, who said the case evoked "all the BS that goes on" in patent lawsuits, ultimately accepts Juniper Network's claims that the three-year patent war was based on an exceptionally weak case. On Monday, Juniper Networks asked U.S. District Judge Alsup to grant it legal fees totaling $8.65 million for its expenses litigating against the nine patent claims that Finjan Inc. had lodged against Juniper in 2017. In a one-page ruling on Wednesday and without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS